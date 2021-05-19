Pfizer COVID-19 now eligible to adolescents

On May 13, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that children 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group.

The most commonly reported side effects in the adolescent clinical trial participants, which typically lasted 1-3 days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain. With the exception of pain at the injection site, more adolescents reported these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose. The side effects in adolescents were consistent with those reported in clinical trial participants 16 years of age and older. Not every individual’s experience will be the same and some people may not experience side effects.