Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled

Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health will host three COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Clinics for residents age 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for those ages 16-17.

April 22: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Chula Vista Resort, 1000 Chula Vista Parkway, Wisconsin Dells. Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/3gaHkw5.

April 23: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Adams County Highway Department, 1342 Highway F, Adams. Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/3dnwKQS.

April 23: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Town of Rome Fire Department, 1156 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa. Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/32pExHh.

Appointments are highly recommended, walk-ins are welcome. If no access to a computer, or having difficulty scheduling an appointment online, call 608-339-4559.

Individuals ages 16-17 must have signed consent from a parent or guardian. Consent forms available at co.adams.wi.us/covid-19 and click on “Vaccine.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth or facebook.com/gundersenmoundview.