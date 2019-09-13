The Friends of Poynette Game Farm has scheduled several Learn-to-Hunt pheasant programs starting in September. These programs are open to any novice hunter. Participants will be provided with firearm safety training, shotgun shooting, hunting dog demonstrations, and a mentored pheasant hunt. Pheasant biology and management, hunting regulations, and field dressing of pheasants will also be covered.
A Wisconsin hunter safety certification is not required. All equipment, ammunition, firearms, and food will be provided. Participants may not have participated in a previous Learn-to-Hunt pheasant program and have no previous pheasant hunting experience.
All classes are held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Register by one week prior to event dates, fee is $10.
- Sept. 21-22: MacKenzie Environmental Education Center, W7303 Highway CS, Poynette and Field and Stream Sportsmen’s Club, W9979 Highway Y, Mayville.
- Dec. 7-8: Pumpkin Center Sportsmen’s Club, N4840 Highway I, Juneau and MacKenzie Environmental Education Center, W7303 Highway CS, Poynette.
For more information on the Mayville event, call Harold Drake at 920-386-2831 or cell at 920-344-6443. For Juneau event, contact Randy Firari at 920- 927-3737. For general information, contact the Learn to Hunt coordinator Jerry Schenck at 608-279-5840.
Applications and other information is available at learntohuntuplands.com or lthuplands.com, or the Wisconsin DNR at dnr.wi.gov.
Completed applications and fee should be sent to F.P.G.F. C/O Jerry Schenck, 2687 Baily Road, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 or email emma121801@gmail.com.
