Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

Kaeci Buettner of Lodi was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, according to an April 15 press release.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit phikappaphi.org.