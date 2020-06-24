PHILLIPS READS 1,000 BOOKS
Johnathan Phillips, almost 4-years-old, is the first child since the reopening to complete the Reedsburg Public Library's 1,000 Books before Kindergarten free literacy program on June 4. He wears the crown earned for this accomplishment. Any child who has not yet entered Kindergarten can pick-up a 1,000 Books before Kindergarten folder by stopping at the Reedsburg Public Library's front desk.

 REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY/Contributed

