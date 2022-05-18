Photo ID required for absentee ballots

Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson reminds voters that photo ID is required in order to receive an absentee ballot through the mail. If voters are receiving absentee ballot request forms from political groups or third party groups, a photo ID must accompany the form when it is returned to the Municipal Clerk.
Voters are encouraged to visit the https://myvote.wi.gov to check their voter status, register to vote and/or request an absentee ballot for the fall elections. The Partisan Primary Election will be held on Aug. 9 and the General Election will be held on Nov. 8.