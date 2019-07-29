Members of the Portage Area Photography Interest Group will exhibit their work in August at The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.
The exhibit, "Photographers' Choice," will include images selected by members. A reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday and is free and open to the public.
Members of the group range in skill level from professional to amateur, and meet about once a month to share skills, tips, tricks and a general love for photography, on occasion challenging one another with photography scavenger hunts. For more information, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
