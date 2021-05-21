PHS FFA create virtual lessons for elementary students

Portage High School FFA members created more than a dozen different virtual lessons and provided all the materials to 10 area elementary classrooms to learn about Wisconsin agriculture during the 2020-2021 school year.

Portage FFA members typically host an on-farm event each spring with fourth grade students within the Portage School District, and area private schools, to learn about Wisconsin agriculture. However, due to the COVID restrictions, they adapted by creating the virtual lessons.

In mid-May ten elementary school classrooms received a tote filled with all the materials and supplies needed to complete the lessons related to dairy farming, beef animals, poultry breeds and chick development, onion farming and animal feeds. Portage FFA members filmed themselves conducting farm tours and performing lessons and provided the videos along with worksheets to these classrooms.

They will continue creating lessons for elementary students for the fall and spring semesters.

For more information, contact advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us; Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us; or Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.