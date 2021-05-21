 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHS FFA create virtual lessons for elementary students
0 comments

PHS FFA create virtual lessons for elementary students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHS FFA create virtual lessons for elementary students

Portage FFA members created virtual lessons to teach elementary students about farming during the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2020-2021 school year. Pictured, from left, are Mara Schroeder, Laci Wilcox, Emma Ashbrook, Emma Marceau, Leah Valentine, James Anderson, Shelby Boggs, Mara Krejchik, Nathan Cohee on May 17.

 JOSHUA CAPODARCO/Contributed

Portage High School FFA members created more than a dozen different virtual lessons and provided all the materials to 10 area elementary classrooms to learn about Wisconsin agriculture during the 2020-2021 school year.

Portage FFA members typically host an on-farm event each spring with fourth grade students within the Portage School District, and area private schools, to learn about Wisconsin agriculture. However, due to the COVID restrictions, they adapted by creating the virtual lessons.

In mid-May ten elementary school classrooms received a tote filled with all the materials and supplies needed to complete the lessons related to dairy farming, beef animals, poultry breeds and chick development, onion farming and animal feeds. Portage FFA members filmed themselves conducting farm tours and performing lessons and provided the videos along with worksheets to these classrooms.

They will continue creating lessons for elementary students for the fall and spring semesters.

For more information, contact advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us; Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us; or Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dahl earns academic award
Community

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News