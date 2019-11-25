PHS FFA members attend conference

Three Portage High School FFA members attended the National FFA Organization 212 Conference held on Nov. 15-16 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. From left, Kylee Beckius, Natalie Nielsen and Kaly Tusa joined more than 500 FFA members and advisors from around the state to participate in this national personal development conference. For more information, email Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us, Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us, or Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.
