PHS Hall of Fame banquet changes location

The location of the Portage High School Hall of Fame banquet has been moved to Saddle Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse, formerly Rendezvous at 100 Saddle Ridge, Portage. The banquet begins with social time at 5:30 p.m., a buffet dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Purchase tickets by noon Friday, July 8. Space is limited. To reserve a seat, checks should be made out to “GPYEF” and mailed to Portage Community School District, Attn: Suzi Hemler, 305 E. Slifer St., Portage, Wi 53901.

The Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will take place July 16 at the Portage Golf Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Register at gpyef.org or by mail with a check payable to “GPYEF” to: GPYEF, PO Box 872, Portage, WI 53901.

