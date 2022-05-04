PHS Hall of Fame banquet tickets available

The Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation, Inc. names its 2022 Portage High School Hall of Fame class. Inductees include: Paul Boylan, PHS ’57; Ken Manthey, PHS ’75; Steve Banks, PHS ’78; Jim Banks, PHS ’80; Justin Ostrowski, PHS ’03; and the 2012 Portage WIAA D-2 State Championship Baseball team.

The 2022 PHS HOF Banquet begins with a 5:30 p.m. social and 7 p.m. induction ceremony Saturday, July 16 at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Tickets are $25 per person and space is limited. To reserve a seat, checks should be made out to “GPYEF” and mailed to Portage Community School District, Attn: Suzi Hemler, 305 E. Slifer St., Portage 53901.

The Hall of Fame Golf Fundraiser Scramble starts with an 8 a.m. shotgun start July 16 at the Portage Golf Club. Register at gpyef.org or print the form and mail it to GPYEF, PO Box 872, Portage 53901; make checks payable to “GPYEF.”