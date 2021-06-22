 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHS Junior, Senior Prom Courts named
0 Comments

PHS Junior, Senior Prom Courts named

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Portage High School combined its Junior and Senior Proms into one event held June 12 at the school. The Senior Prom King vote was a tie and therefore, two were crowned Senior Prom King.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbertson joins bank
Community

Gilbertson joins bank

Molly Gilbertson has joined the staff of National Exchange Bank & Trust as the operations manager at the Beaver Dam office, according to a…

Community

Biblical musical hosted in park

Faith Community Christian Reformed Church will host A Musical in the Park, “Broken and Beautiful,” by Koinonia 2021, at 7 p.m. Monday at the B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News