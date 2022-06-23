PHS members earn awards at State Convention

Mara Krejchik, Isabelle McReath, Meredith Shanks, Conal Seiler, Olivia Peterson, Kylee Beckius, Addison Stilwell, Maelie Baerwolf and Blake Brancel of the Portage FFA chapter attended the 93rd annual FFA State Convention from June 13-16 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
They earned several awards as follows:
- The PRIDE award for increasing its membership in 2021-2022 by 10 members.
- An award for the largest chapter membership increase for chapters located within Section 6, increasing by 171 members.
- Addison Stilwell earned an FFA Jacket through the Gift of Blue program sponsored by the Wisconsin Association of FFA.
- Mara Krejchik competed in the Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development event and advanced to the final round where she placed third in the state with her speech titled, “Farmer Suicide: The Plague on American Farmers.”
- Kylee Beckius and Mara Krejchik received their State FFA Degrees, the highest degree awarded by the Wisconsin Association of FFA.
- Meredith Shanks competed in the Agriscience Fair competition and placed first in her division, advancing to Nationals. Her research focused on what hay bale feeder resulted in the least amount of hay waste.
- Olivia Peterson was accepted into the Wisconsin FFA Honor Chorus and performed several times throughout the convention. She was nominated for the National FFA Choir.
- Mara Krejchik was awarded the Three-Star Leadership Award.
- Isabelle McReath received our chapter’s Silver rated National Chapter Award.
For more information, contact FFA advisor Brenna Babcock at babcockb@portage.k12.wi.us.