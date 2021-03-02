 Skip to main content
PHS NAMES TOP TEN SCHOLARS
Portage High School names its class of 2021 Top Ten Scholars on Feb. 26. Pictured, from front, left, are Marianna Neitzel, Brooke Fandrich, Avery Meierdirk, Emma Kreuziger and Morgan Fimreite; back row, Callie Krueger, Abigail Shaver, Emma Meicher, Shelbi Blau and Alexander Schlinkert.

 DAWN BRAUNER Contributed

