 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHS presents '2022 Cabaret'

  • 0

Portage High School presents, for one night only, “2022 Cabaret,” featuring PHS choirs and auditioned acts at 7 p.m. Saturday in the PHS Auditorium, 301 E. Collins St. Admission is $5 and proceeds go to the PHS Choir Department.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and…

PETS OF WEEK: Luci and Denali

PETS OF WEEK: Luci and Denali

Luci is a 4-month-old mixed breed puppy. She’s very sweet, playful and ready to learn. She’s smart, picks up on new things quickly, loves to c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News