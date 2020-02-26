Physical activity program for Adams County senior residents

For Adams County residents age 60 and older can participate in Physical Activity for Lifelong Success, PALS, program. PALS is an evidence-based program developed by Dr. Kimberlee Gretebeck that is specifically designed for older adults who are active less than 60 minutes per week to help them become and stay physically active. During class, participants rotate between stations, each featuring a different exercise that can be adapted to different abilities. One day a week there is an additional 30-minute lifestyle/educational session. At the end of the 10-weeks, participants will receive follow-up phone calls at home, to encourage them to stay active and to help them address barriers to exercising.
You have free articles remaining.
The next 10-week PALS session will start at 8 a.m. March 31 at the New Haven Town Hall, 330 Golden Court, Wisconsin Dells. The class meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for one hour with an additional 30 minutes on Wednesdays after class. There is no cost for the program, however, registration is required.
For more information and registration, contact Nikki Ripp at 608-339-4342, or email nikki.ripp@co.adams.wi.us.