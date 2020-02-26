Physical activity program for Adams County senior residents

For Adams County residents age 60 and older can participate in Physical Activity for Lifelong Success, PALS, program. PALS is an evidence-based program developed by Dr. Kimberlee Gretebeck that is specifically designed for older adults who are active less than 60 minutes per week to help them become and stay physically active. During class, participants rotate between stations, each featuring a different exercise that can be adapted to different abilities. One day a week there is an additional 30-minute lifestyle/educational session. At the end of the 10-weeks, participants will receive follow-up phone calls at home, to encourage them to stay active and to help them address barriers to exercising.