Physical therapists certified as specialists
Physical therapists from New Life Physical Therapy were named board-certified clinical specialists by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association, according to a press release.
Specialist certification formally recognizes physical therapists who have demonstrated advanced clinical knowledge and skills in a specific area of physical therapist practice.
Jamie Bockhop, Kris Hellenbrand and Jordan Hove, were awarded the designation of board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist this past week, after completing the rigorous preparation and examination process. They join four other physical therapists at New Life Physical Therapy who have achieved this specialty status.
An estimated total of only 4.9% of total physical therapists achieve this orthopedic clinical specialty, and a total of 8.4% of therapists achieve a clinical specialty in any of the nine available fields.
