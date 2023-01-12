 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pianist returns to PCA for concert

Pianist returns to PCA for concert

Jason Paul Peterson performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Portage Center for the Arts.

Portage Center for the Arts welcomes pianist Jason Paul Peterson back to the Zona Gale Stage as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at 301 E. Cook St. Reserved tickets may be purchased at the office or at portagecenterforthearts.com.

Known for combining musicianship and technique with innovative programming, this Wisconsin native, with family ties to Pardeeville, has captivated audiences.

Dr. Peterson has accompanied countless singers and instrumentalists. He has recorded five solo albums. As a teenager, Dr. Peterson was awarded grants from the Chopin Foundation of the United States for four consecutive years. He is the winner of the 2006 Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition and was the only American finalist in the 2001 Grace Welsh International Prize for Piano. Dr. Peterson studied at the Hochschule für Musik in Weimar, Germany on a Fulbright scholarship while completing his doctoral dissertation on the piano music of Georgy Enescu at the Peabody Conservatory. He also holds a master of music degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor of music degree from the Eastman School of Music.

He currently resides in Berne, Switzerland, and is a faculty member of the Kantonsschule Baden, having previously held a full-time faculty position at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

