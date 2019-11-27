Pickers Place teams up with U-Haul
Pickers Place has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Sauk City community. Pickers Place at 7552 United States Highway 12, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour, day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com.
Normal business hours are from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. every day. To reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location, call 608-370-5678, or visit uhaul.com/locations/truck-rentals-near-sauk-city-wi-53583/035085.
You have free articles remaining.
Pickers Place owner Peggy Beverley is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Sauk County.
U-Haul and Pickers Place are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.
Pickers Place is a great place to become U-Haul Famous. Take a photo in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or visit uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)