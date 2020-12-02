Pickleball played in the Dells

In June, a grandfather and his eldest grandson started playing pickleball at Oak Park where two tennis courts had been converted to official play areas for the sport. Since then, pickleball has expanded and grown in the city of Reedsburg. Games are played at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. almost daily with 8-20 players showing up.

“Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a waffle ball, with 26-40 round holes, over a net,” according to Wikipedia.

Because of the growing popularity of the sport, the Reedsburg Parks & Recreation Department have begun converting other courts for pickleball, and making sure the outdoor lights are working. New pickleball courts may be constructed in another park in the spring.

Reedsburg Friends of Pickleball are now playing twice a week at an indoor facility in Wisconsin Dells. For more information, contact Rich Braun at richbraun70@gmail.com or 608-495-6117.