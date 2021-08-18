 Skip to main content
Pie and Ice Cream Social planned
Pie and Ice Cream Social planned

The Women's Civic League of Portage, 506 W. Edgewater St., will hold its Pie and Ice Cream Social from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Free pie, ice cream and beverages served outside. Anna Davidson performs from 2:30-3:30 p.m. COVID precautions followed indoors with only five people allowed in the house at a time and masks required.

