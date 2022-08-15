Pie and ice cream social planned

The Women's Civic League of Portage will host its annual Pie and Ice Cream Social from 2-4 p.m. Saturday on the Civic League House lawn, 506 W. Edgewater St. Pie, ice cream, lemonade, coffee and water will be served. Colin O'Brien, grandson of Civic League director Nancy Beasley, will play piano and sing. Free will donations go toward Civic League scholarships. The event is part of the Zona Gale Day celebration in Portage.