The Women's Civic League of Portage will host its annual Pie and Ice Cream Social from 2-4 p.m. Saturday on the Civic League House lawn, 506 W. Edgewater St. Pie, ice cream, lemonade, coffee and water will be served. Colin O'Brien, grandson of Civic League director Nancy Beasley, will play piano and sing. Free will donations go toward Civic League scholarships. The event is part of the Zona Gale Day celebration in Portage.
Pie and ice cream social planned
Related to this story
Most Popular
HORICON — A grand opening of the Horicon Marshmen SWORD Field Athletic Complex will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday at 841 Gray St., Horicon.
HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing regarding the design and environmental aspects of the proposed Highway 1…
On Aug. 10, the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce donated $6,000 to Circus World in appreciation for the historic site’s help in staging the Bi…
Artemis is an 8-month-old Rottweiler/Australian cattle dog mix surrendered because her owner no longer had time. Artemis is a very sweet girl,…
Powered Up Baraboo will host a booth from 9-11 a.m. Saturday on the Courthouse Square during the Baraboo Farmers Market where the public can e…
Boys & Girls Club of Portage moves closer to opening
Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field
Lexi is a 3-year-old boxer/bulldog/mixed breed. This little 45-pound dog will steal your heart – she’s very sweet, active, playful and silly. …
Incidental Take Notice for Columbia County