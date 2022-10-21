 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BEAVER DAM

Pier removal and restrooms closures

  • 0

Beaver Dam Parks and Forestry Department will remove all city park piers, winterizing and closing city restrooms for the winter season in the coming weeks.

Parks crews will begin removing fishing piers from Beaver Dam Lake starting Oct. 24, weather permitting. Two boat piers will remain at Tahoe Park and Waterworks Park until ice-up or until the weather makes it necessary to remove them. 

Winterizing and closure of all park restrooms will begin around Nov. 1. 

For more information call 920-887-4623. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Olivia Radewan of Poynette helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship. As part of the Red …

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

Tiny, who actually isn’t tiny at all, is an 8-year-old blue heeler mix surrendered when the other pets in the home did not get along with him.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News