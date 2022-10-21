Pier removal and restrooms closures

Beaver Dam Parks and Forestry Department will remove all city park piers, winterizing and closing city restrooms for the winter season in the coming weeks.
Parks crews will begin removing fishing piers from Beaver Dam Lake starting Oct. 24, weather permitting. Two boat piers will remain at Tahoe Park and Waterworks Park until ice-up or until the weather makes it necessary to remove them.
Winterizing and closure of all park restrooms will begin around Nov. 1.
For more information call 920-887-4623.