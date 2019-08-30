Pink Droyd, the North American Theatrical Tribute to Pink Floyd, will play the seminal concept album “The Wall” in its entirety at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Al. Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo.
The Pink Droyd experience combines the technical musical expertise and over-the-top stage show of the original band, with lasers and perhaps a flying pig prop. Pink Droyd’s shows have been called “mind-melting,” “spell-binding," “second-to-none in the tribute world” and the next-best-thing to seeing Pink Floyd in their prime. 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of “The Wall’s” release.
Tickets available at alringling.org, at the box office or at 608-356-8864. Standard tickets are $30; premium tickets, $45; and box seats are $55.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
