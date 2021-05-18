 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pink Ribbon Golf Outing is June 9
0 comments

Pink Ribbon Golf Outing is June 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pink Ribbon planning committee will host the 16th annual Pink Ribbon Classic Ladies’ Golf Invitational for women with registration at 10:45 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon on Wednesday, June 9 at Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Highway 33, Beaver Dam.

Dr. Mark Burkard, associate professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, will be the guest speaker.

Cost is $95 and includes greens fees, cart, lunch, dinner, speaker, silent auction and a chance to win great prizes. Non-golfers can attend the dinner, speaker and silent auction at 5 p.m. for $40. Pre-register by June 5.

Proceeds from the invitational will help promote breast cancer awareness by supporting the Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s Breast Health Program and the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

For more information or to register, call Kathy Foulkes at 920-887-7534.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dahl earns academic award
Community

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News