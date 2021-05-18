Pink Ribbon Golf Outing is June 9

The Pink Ribbon planning committee will host the 16th annual Pink Ribbon Classic Ladies’ Golf Invitational for women with registration at 10:45 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon on Wednesday, June 9 at Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Highway 33, Beaver Dam.

Dr. Mark Burkard, associate professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, will be the guest speaker.

Cost is $95 and includes greens fees, cart, lunch, dinner, speaker, silent auction and a chance to win great prizes. Non-golfers can attend the dinner, speaker and silent auction at 5 p.m. for $40. Pre-register by June 5.

Proceeds from the invitational will help promote breast cancer awareness by supporting the Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s Breast Health Program and the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

For more information or to register, call Kathy Foulkes at 920-887-7534.