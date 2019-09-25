Historical Re-enactor’s Guild will host the 21st annual Westfield Pioneer History Days Sept. 27, 28 and 29 at the Marquette County Fairgrounds, Highway M, on the south side of Westfield.
The encampment is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27-28, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29. A suggested donation for admission is $2 per person or $10 per family.
This living history event represents the Fur Trading Era, Late Colonial/Revolutionary War Era, and Pioneer Era, about 1700 to 1865. Visit with fur traders and craftsmen and women in period costume as they demonstrate the skills and lifestyles of these bygone times. Watch the paddle maker and blacksmith ply their trades. Observe women spinning yarn and weaving rugs.
Visit the milliner’s shop or the tailor’s tent to learn how clothing was made and worn in the Colonial Era. Talk with the “Pie Lady” to discover how to bake pies in a cast iron oven over an open fire. Play historic games at the “Toy Lady’s Tent.”
Sept. 27 is Education Day for area public, private, and homeschool children where each campsite will demonstrate an historic skill or craft. Many are interactive, giving students a chance to experience history first-hand.
On Sept. 28, Jerry Disterhaft of Fox of the River Voyageur Canoe, LLC will provide a canoe presentation, blacksmith Terry Kruger of Mauston will demonstrate his craft and sell his wares. Strings on the Prairie will provide old-time music on fiddles, banjo, mandolin, guitars, and tin whistle throughout the weekend, with special performances at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Also on Sept. 28, there will be a Campfire Pie Baking Contest at 1 p.m. and a Fire-Starting Contest at 2 p.m., weather permitting. A country dance, open to the public, is planned for 4 p.m. and at 3 p.m., a K-9 Apprehension Demo with Marquette County’s newest K-9 team, Deputy Joe Stolpa and Bac is scheduled.
An 18th-Century Hymn Sing with historic sermon takes place at 10 a.m. Sept. 29.
The 16th annual Pioneer Gun & Collectibles Show, hosted by Westfield Lions Club, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 for the public to buy, sell or trade. No show on Sept. 29. Admission is a separate $5 fee.
Food will be available for purchase and vendors will be on site during the weekend in the building next to the Gun Show.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit facebook.com/westfieldpioneerdays or call 608-589-5039.
