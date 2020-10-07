 Skip to main content
Pizza fundraiser cancelled

JUNEAU — Today's Brew Pub Pizza Wagon fundraiser for Ava Finger at Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly has been cancelled due to the pizza crew testing positive for COVID. The event will be re-scheduled once it is safe to do so. Until then, other fundraisers are still offered.

Other fundraisers at the store include:

  • Oct. 17: ACL WI Regional Cornhole Bean Bag
  • Oct. 25-31: Silent auction in store lobby
  • Cook-out in the deli, Oct. 12-31
    • Barbecue pulled chicken or pork sandwiches, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.
    • Fresh hamburgers or cheeseburgers, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on fresh hamburger buns.
    • Shredded hot beef sandwiches, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.
    • Certified Angus beef rib-eye steak sandwich, $5; meal deal $6 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.

The store will also offer round-up/donations at the registers.

