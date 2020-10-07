Pizza fundraiser cancelled

JUNEAU — Today's Brew Pub Pizza Wagon fundraiser for Ava Finger at Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly has been cancelled due to the pizza crew testing positive for COVID. The event will be re-scheduled once it is safe to do so. Until then, other fundraisers are still offered.
Other fundraisers at the store include:
- Oct. 17: ACL WI Regional Cornhole Bean Bag
- Oct. 25-31: Silent auction in store lobby
- Cook-out in the deli, Oct. 12-31
- Barbecue pulled chicken or pork sandwiches, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.
- Fresh hamburgers or cheeseburgers, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on fresh hamburger buns.
- Shredded hot beef sandwiches, $3; meal deal $4 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.
- Certified Angus beef rib-eye steak sandwich, $5; meal deal $6 with chips and soda on bakery Kaiser roll.
The store will also offer round-up/donations at the registers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!