Pizza Ranch recognized for donation

Portage Police Lt. Rich Hoege, left, and Craig Ratz, right, Portage Fire Department, present Steve Kilian of Pizza Ranch with a certificate of appreciation for the pizza donations for the first responders at the Large Scale Active Shooter Exercise held June 18 in Portage.

 PORTAGE POLICE/Contributed

