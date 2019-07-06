Pizza Ranch recognized for donation

Portage Police Lt. Rich Hoege, left, and Craig Ratz, right, Portage Fire Department, present Steve Kilian of Pizza Ranch with a certificate of appreciation for the pizza donations for the first responders at the Large Scale Active Shooter Exercise held June 18 in Portage.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)