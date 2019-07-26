ORANGE CITY, IOWA — Pizza Ranch Inc. awarded the team at Baraboo Pizza Ranch with the outstanding Team of the Year Award at the company’s 2019 National Conference held June 24-26 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ken and Mary Dressen, Baraboo franchisees, presented the award to their team. “Our team has been with us through the good and tough times, always stepping up wherever needed and going above and beyond. We feel blessed every day for having such a caring staff. They live out the vision and mission of Pizza Ranch by being truly legendary,” said Mary Dressen.
The award recognizes the dedication of the best Pizza Ranch team across the entire system for the year. Each member of the team received an Under Armour gift card worth $150.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)