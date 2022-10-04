 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIZZA RANCH SERVES MEALS AT WAUPUN COMMUNITY TABLE

The Waupun Community Table serves free lunch to anyone in need every Friday with support from area organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals or groups. On Sept. 30, Rita Bye, general manager of Waupun Pizza Ranch, left, provides hot chicken meals to everyone with Sherie Witkowski.

 LARRY DUER

