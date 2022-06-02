 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLACING RED FLOWER FOR MEMORIAL DAY

More than 200 people attend the Memorial Day ceremony at Shaler Park in Waupun. Lorna Patrouille, escorted by Jay Graff, places a red flower on a wreath in memory of the heroic dead who have fallen in defense of the United States of America.

 HANK SNYDER for the Daily Citizen

