Plain celebrates heritage with Strassenfest

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Plain will celebrate its Bavarian heritage with Strassenfest, which means “Street Festival,” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day starts with an organized bike ride followed by family-friendly fun downtown. This annual event features area businesses, vendors, live bands, Bavarian and American food and beverages, cultural displays and clothing, interactive activities and prizes.

The bike ride is either 27K or 57K and starts at the Plain Community Park between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. All proceeds support the Farmer Angel Network programs in the area. Pre-registration is preferred. For more information or to register, visit villageofplain.com under “Forms,” or call 608-546-2047. Registration fees are $20.

Plain will be a trailhead for the Wormfarm Institute’s Farm/Art DTour featuring a 20-foot tall Giant Farmer Puppet designed by artist Christopher Sweet, it will traverse across a field with large paper mâché vegetables. The performances will take place at Driftless Extracts. Inc. hemp field located on the north edge of the village limits.

Other large-scale artworks will be scattered in farm fields along the 50-mile self-guided route through rural Sauk County. The tour is free and open to the public from Oct. 1-10. For more information, visit fermentationfest.com.

Information about the festival, bike ride, available on Facebook.