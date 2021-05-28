PLANTING FLOWERS IN WAUPUN
Daisy is a 7-year-old beagle, terrier mix surrendered because she didn’t get along with the chickens at home. She would do best with a fenced …
Portage pantry tests new program offering
IXONIA — Friends of Harnischfeger Park will host its annual FallFest fundraising event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Harnischfeg…
The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host a Fair Food Festival with live music on the Open Jam Stage from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Sauk County Historical Society will host Tuesdays with a First Lady, a four-part series, featuring Jessica Michna, owner of First Impressi…
Bo-Peep is a sweet 1-½-year-old medium mixed breed surrendered after her owner’s health declined.
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Attorney Patrick Taggart, II, has opened a new law firm, Taggart Law LLC on Sept. 1. He was previously a partner with LaRowe Gerlach Taggart LLP.
Horicon Bank celebrates 125th anniversary with community picnic
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
