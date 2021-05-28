 Skip to main content
PLANTING FLOWERS IN WAUPUN
The horticulture class at Waupun Jr. Sr. High School beautified the downtown area on May 25 by planting flowers on Main Street. From left, are Paige Van Buren, 17, Hannah Greenfield, 16, Soren Cullen 17, and Jorie Rhoades, 17.

 HANK SNYDER PHOTO FOR THE DAILY CITIZEN

