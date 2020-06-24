PLAQUE INSTALLED AT JENKINS PARK
Dells Community Historical Society Betsy Grant assists Tim Hall of Dells Parks and Recreation placed a plaque about Dr. George Jenkins on the Memorial at Jenkins Park. The plaque gives the history of Jenkins, the ﬁrst physician in Kilbourn/Wisconsin Dells. The Park is located oﬀ Wisconsin Avenue, on North Oak Street.

 BETSY GRANT/Contributed

