Playground dedication and family night planned

IRON RIDGE — PS Seasoning will host its first annual Family Night, held in conjunction with the Iron Ridge Fireman’s Picnic, from 5 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 5 at Firemans Park, 149 Park St., Iron Ridge. The new Humble & Kind Playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony will be officially dedicated at 6 p.m. Children's games, balloon twisting, face painting, from 5-8 p.m. and free food, snow cones, concessions and raffle from 5-7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.