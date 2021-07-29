IRON RIDGE — PS Seasoning will host its first annual Family Night, held in conjunction with the Iron Ridge Fireman’s Picnic, from 5 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 5 at Firemans Park, 149 Park St., Iron Ridge. The new Humble & Kind Playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony will be officially dedicated at 6 p.m. Children's games, balloon twisting, face painting, from 5-8 p.m. and free food, snow cones, concessions and raffle from 5-7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
Playground dedication and family night planned
Related to this story
Most Popular
Performing next in River Arts Inc.’s Al Fresco Series are Mark Croft and Jon Vriesacker at 6 p.m. Friday at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 W…
The Dorf Haus family-owned second generation restaurant and banquet facility in Roxbury, has earned awards for its Friday fish fry, brandy old…
Nurse practitioner Mary Spiller has joined the medical services team at Agrace, a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization that…
Fans of mysteries and books with a Wisconsin setting are in for a treat at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 when mystery author Jeff Nania, of Portage…
Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…
Service men and women
Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg Organization will host the Party In The Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31 at City Park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg.
Wisconsin-based traveling theater company, Summit Players Theatre, will return to live, outdoor performances of Shakespeare in the State Parks…
Elroy Party in the Park offers live music, and food. Gates open at 11 a.m. and music begins at 1 p.m. July 24 at the Elroy Fairgrounds, N2435 …
The delegates and alternates were selected for the 2021 Wisconsin American Legion Badger Boys State and Wisconsin American Legion Auxiliary Ba…