Playground gets new equipment
Pictured, from left, Henry Niedbalski, Nick Doucette, Todd Humke, Makela Humke, and Brycen Quinn on Aug. 24.

 ANGELA GULRUD Contributed

The Julia Rusch Elementary School playground in Portage has expanded to include a new sandbox with sand toy storage box and a GaGa Ball Pit from Aug. 21-24. Scouts from Troop 70 and Troop 7070 of Portage assembled and constructed the equipment.

The Rusch Family Pride Organization applied for and received an $8,000 grant from the Lenz Family Trust for the project; $5,000 remains for future additions.

Makela Humke, 2020 Portage High School graduate and the first female in Troop 7070, organized the build as her Eagle Scout Project and is and one of the few females in Wisconsin to complete an Eagle Scout Project. She donated the lumber for the sandbox and storage box.

