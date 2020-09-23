Plow Day cancelled, scholarships awarded

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Scott Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship Plow Day planned for Oct. 31 in Waterloo has been cancelled and postponed until Oct. 30, 2021, due to the pandemic.

Graduating seniors in the areas of mechanics, agriculture, conservation and medical are awarded annually. Scholarships totaling $2,950 were awarded to Erin Strauss and Emily Strauss of Lake Mills, $400 each; Camden Schultz of Lake Mills, $400; Morgan Bauer of Oconomowoc, $500; Brysen Clark of Reeseville, $500; Michelle Stangler of Watertown, $750.

This scholarship was started by the Skalitzky family and friends. He was an active member of 4-H and FFA. He grew up in Waterloo and completed a degree in diesel and ag mechanics from Madison College. He completed his career at Renewable Energies-Waste Management in 2008 after a courageous battle with cancer.

For more information, contact 17 area high school guidance counselors, FFA advisors, and the Jefferson County Extension office for forms, N8733 Highway 0 Waterloo, WI 53594 or call 920-988-6299.