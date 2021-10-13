 Skip to main content
Plow Day returns to Waterloo

WATERLOO — The Scott Skalitzky Memorial 12th annual Plow Day returns at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at N8733 Highway O, Waterloo. His family and friends established the fundraiser to aid area 4-H and FFA high school seniors in continuing their education in mechanics, conservation, agriculture or medicine.

Plow Day starts with vintage plowing and farm machinery at 10 a.m.; a full lunch available at the farm; tractor parade at 2 p.m. joined by members of the Ixonia Vintage Tractor Club, from the center of Waterloo to the Waterloo Fireman’s park; ribeye or chicken barbecue at 5 p.m. at the farm, with a child’s plate offered; Chinese Raffle and auction to follow. Open to the public.

For more information, call Gary Skalitzky at 920-988-6299 or Diann Skalitzky at 920-988-6298.

