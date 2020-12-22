 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plumer appointed chairman of transportation committee
comments

Plumer appointed chairman of transportation committee

{{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) has been appointed chairman of the Assembly Committee on Transportation for the 2021-2022 Legislative session, according to a Dec. 21 press release. Last session, he was the chairman of the Assembly Committee on Substance Abuse and Prevention.

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News