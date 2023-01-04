Plumer sworn into Wisconsin Assembly for third term

MADISON — Rep. Jon Plumer released the following statement following the 2023-2024 Wisconsin State Assembly Inauguration Ceremony:
“I am truly overjoyed to have taken the Oath of Office for my third term. To know that the residents of the 42nd Assembly District placed their trust in me as state representative is an honor above all others. As the new assistant majority leader for the 2023-2024 session, I look forward to working with all of our 64 members to come together and put our shared conservative values into real legislation and policy.
I’m also excited to continue my work on the Assembly Committees on Mental Health and Substance Abuse and Prevention, Tourism, and support new Transportation Committee Chairwoman Nancy VanderMeer.”
Rep. Plumer was first elected to the Assembly during a special election in 2018, and was re-elected in 2020 and 2022. The 42nd Assembly District encompasses Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Marquette counties.