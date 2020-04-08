Pocan holds district-wide Tele-Town Hall

United States Rep. Mark Pocan will host a district-wide Tele-Town Hall at 7 p.m. April 9 providing an update on efforts in Congress to combat the coronavirus outbreak and discuss news of the day. Pocan will be reaching out to Wisconsinites in Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Rock and Sauk County to hear from them on how he can support the second district during this pandemic. After his brief remarks, he will open it up for a live question and answer with constituents from across the district on their questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.