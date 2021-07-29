 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poetry Open Mic Night planned
0 Comments

Poetry Open Mic Night planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo Acts Coalition will host a Poetry Open Mic Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 on the outdoor patio at the Bella Vita Café, 138 First St., Baraboo. Participants can listen or read their own poetry or a favorite piece written by someone else at this free family-friendly outdoor event. Refreshments available to purchase at the café. RSVP at facebook.com/barabooacts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News