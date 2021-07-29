Poetry Open Mic Night planned

The Baraboo Acts Coalition will host a Poetry Open Mic Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 on the outdoor patio at the Bella Vita Café, 138 First St., Baraboo. Participants can listen or read their own poetry or a favorite piece written by someone else at this free family-friendly outdoor event. Refreshments available to purchase at the café. RSVP at facebook.com/barabooacts.