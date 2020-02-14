Poetry Party for people with dementia planned
Poetry Party for people with dementia planned

JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host a Poetry Party from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon Marsh.

Individuals with dementia and their caregivers can attend this free event where Gary Glazner, award-winning New York poet and founder of the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project will lead a creative poetry session about the Horicon Marsh and attendees can make alcohol ink tiles.

For more information and to register, call 920-386-3580.

