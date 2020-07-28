Poker Run fundraiser planned for Saturday
0 comments

Poker Run fundraiser planned for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Travis Lange of Beaver Dam was in a motorcycle accident where he collided with a deer on Highway 73 on June 16. He is currently in the neurology intensive care unit at UW-Madison Hospital with a traumatic brain injury with permanent right side cognitive brain damage. He lives with his wife and three children.

A Poker Run fundraiser to assist with medical bills is planned for Saturday. Check-in is from 10-11 a.m. at 6th Gear, W7771 Highway 33, leaving at 11 a.m. and ending at Johnny’s Lounge, 519 Madison St. Cost is $20 per rider, $20 per car and $10 per passenger. All vehicles accepted. There will be food, drinks, raffles and prizes and a DJ at the end stop. All proceeds go to the Lange family.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Bible school offered

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. …

Ticket on sale at River Arts
Community

Ticket on sale at River Arts

Tickets for River Arts Inc.’s 2020-21 season are on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News