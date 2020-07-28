Poker Run fundraiser planned for Saturday

Travis Lange of Beaver Dam was in a motorcycle accident where he collided with a deer on Highway 73 on June 16. He is currently in the neurology intensive care unit at UW-Madison Hospital with a traumatic brain injury with permanent right side cognitive brain damage. He lives with his wife and three children.

A Poker Run fundraiser to assist with medical bills is planned for Saturday. Check-in is from 10-11 a.m. at 6th Gear, W7771 Highway 33, leaving at 11 a.m. and ending at Johnny’s Lounge, 519 Madison St. Cost is $20 per rider, $20 per car and $10 per passenger. All vehicles accepted. There will be food, drinks, raffles and prizes and a DJ at the end stop. All proceeds go to the Lange family.