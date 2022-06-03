Pokorny awarded $1K scholarship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A group of 25 students in Iowa and Wisconsin have received $1,000 Innovation Scholarships from Alliant Energy, according to a May 31 press release. Innovation Scholarships recognize outstanding community leadership and innovative problem solving, and are intended to help students with the cost of higher education. Recipients of the annual scholarships were selected using a written essay identifying a problem in the student’s community and suggesting an innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math; leadership in community service activities and volunteer work; grade-point average and standardized test scores.