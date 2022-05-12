Pokorny named Presidential Scholar

Four Wisconsin high school seniors, including Cameron David Pokorny of Waupun, have received national recognition for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The students are among 161 from across the nation named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education on May 12.

Pokorny, Waupun Senior High School, is a U.S. Presidential Scholar in career and technical education.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

The class of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be recognized for their achievement this summer with an online recognition program. For more information and for a full list of scholars, visit https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.