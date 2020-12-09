Police accreditation team seeks public comment

A team of assessors from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group will arrive Dec, 15, to examine all aspects of the Reedsburg Police Department policy and procedures, management, operation and support service, according to a Dec. 4 press release.

Verification by the team that the Reedsburg Police Department meets the Board’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation—a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community may offer comments to the assessment team by telephone at 608-495-0861 from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 16.

Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with WILEAG’s standards. A copy of the standards are available at the Reedsburg Police Department at 200 S Park St. The Department contact for further information is Chief Patrick Cummings at 608-524-2376.

To offer written comments about the Reedsburg Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029.