 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police and fire to hold exercise
0 Comments

Police and fire to hold exercise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Beaver Dam Police Department and Fire Department will hold training exercises at the Jefferson Elementary School and the Beaver Dam Town Hall parking lot will be utilized. Between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., many fire and police vehicles will be present in the area for the training exercise.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News