Police canine retires

The Baraboo Police Department announces the retirement of Police canine Whelen. After almost 10 years of service, Whelen is hanging up the duty leash and will move in with his handler, Officer Mark Creighton, for his leisure years.

Whelen came to the department in the summer of 2010, and has spent his working days alongside Creighton. He was trained in the detection of narcotics, evidence/article searches and human tracking. Whelen has been deployed to search for at-risk missing persons multiple times and is credited with helping to find a missing adult in the winter and saving a life.

The canine program is funded by donations and community support, not the tax levy.

The department plans to continue with the legacy of great canine police work by selecting a new handler and canine sometime in the next year.