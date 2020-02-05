You have permission to edit this article.
Police Departments help prevent drug abuse
Police Departments help prevent drug abuse

Grants from the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth has helped the coalition purchase cabinet/refrigerator locks and drug lock boxes to distribute to the community for free. Locking up prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and alcohol helps prevent youth and others from using these.

If you have medication that is no longer being used or is expired, drop these off to any of the permanent drug drop boxes located at Adams Police Department, 105 N. Main St., Adams; Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 301 Adams St., Friendship; or Wisconsin Dells Police Department, 712 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells.

  • Leave all medications in their original container. Black out personal information that is on the bottle.
  • If no container is available, place loose pills in a zip-top baggie before depositing.

For more information, call 608-339-4375, or email suzanne.schreiner@co.adams.wi.us.

