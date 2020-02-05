Police Departments help prevent drug abuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grants from the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth has helped the coalition purchase cabinet/refrigerator locks and drug lock boxes to distribute to the community for free. Locking up prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and alcohol helps prevent youth and others from using these.

If you have medication that is no longer being used or is expired, drop these off to any of the permanent drug drop boxes located at Adams Police Department, 105 N. Main St., Adams; Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 301 Adams St., Friendship; or Wisconsin Dells Police Department, 712 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells.

Leave all medications in their original container. Black out personal information that is on the bottle.

If no container is available, place loose pills in a zip-top baggie before depositing.

For more information, call 608-339-4375, or email suzanne.schreiner@co.adams.wi.us.